Dirty Dining Oct. 28: Live roaches, cook not washing after leaving restroom

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Harlow's Café

1021 W. University Drive

Tempe



4 violations

Among the violations:

"Chili beans kept past discard date"

"Employee's drinks stored above coffee filters"

Pollibertos

1219 W Baseline Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw shrimp stored above churros"

"Cheese not kept at proper temperature"

India Oven

1315 S. Gilbert Rd

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Toxic Substances not stored properly"

"Cook left restroom then didn't wash hands"

Salsitas

35 N Country Club Dr

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

"Live roaches and ants crawling around restaurant"

"Soup and rice pudding with no date marks"

Tokyo Stop

1335 W University Drive

Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw chicken thawing next to ready to eat crab"

"Bottle of Ibuprofen stored above dried black fungus"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

La Cabana

132 E. Wickenburg Way

Wickeburg

85358

Randy’s Restaurant

7904 E. Chaparral Road

Scottsdale

85250

Tee Pee Mexican Foods

4144 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

85018

Which Wich

7635 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Robin’s Nest

3420 N. 35th Ave

Phoenix

85017

Bandera Restaurant

3821 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

85251

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.