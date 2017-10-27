Dirty Dining Oct. 28: Live roaches, cook not washing after leaving restroom

We go through every restaurant that's been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list.
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Harlow's Café
1021 W. University Drive
Tempe 

4 violations 

Among the violations:
"Chili beans kept past discard date"
"Employee's drinks stored above coffee filters"

Pollibertos
1219 W Baseline Road
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
"Raw shrimp stored above churros"
"Cheese not kept at proper temperature"

India Oven
1315 S. Gilbert Rd
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Toxic Substances not stored properly"
"Cook left restroom then didn't wash hands"

Salsitas
35 N Country Club Dr
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
"Live roaches and ants crawling around restaurant"
"Soup and rice pudding with no date marks"

Tokyo Stop
1335 W University Drive
Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:
"Raw chicken thawing next to ready to eat crab"
"Bottle of Ibuprofen stored above dried black fungus"

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

La Cabana
132 E. Wickenburg Way
Wickeburg
85358

Randy’s Restaurant
7904 E. Chaparral Road
Scottsdale
85250

Tee Pee Mexican Foods
4144 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
85018

Which Wich
7635 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Robin’s Nest
3420 N. 35th Ave
Phoenix
85017

Bandera Restaurant
3821 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
85251

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

