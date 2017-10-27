Community rallies to help AZ mom and 3-year old son with leukemia

LeAnn Roberts and her 3-year-old son Jackson drive back and forth from Lake Havasu City to Phoenix Children's Hospital every week so Jackson can be treated for leukemia.

A few weeks ago, their situation got worse when Roberts' car caught fire in a freak accident.

"I didn't see a light at the end of the tunnel," said Roberts. "I was not sure what we were going to do. It was very scary."

Suddenly, Roberts was faced with not being able to get her son to his life-saving treatments.

She panicked, then their story started to spread on social media.

"I had people saying I could borrow their car that I didn't know,"said Roberts. "I had people saying they would co-sign for me -- people I'd never met before. It was truly amazing to see our community come together to help us out."

Lake Havasu car dealer Anderson Auto offered up $5,000 to help get Roberts a car.

The real estate office Keller Williams offered $2,000.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise the rest.

"This is somebody that deserves the help and really needs it," said Scott Taylor, with Anderson Auto. "We just wanted to be there for her."

Since Roberts needs a new vehicle now, Anderson Auto will put the money raised so far toward a minivan that they're hoping to give to Roberts in the next two weeks.

Roberts said not having to worry about a car so she can focus on her son, is the second best news she's had this fall.

The best news: Jackson is in remission.

"Absolutely priceless," said Roberts. "It's a true blessing."

If you are interested in helping Roberts and her son Jackson you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/leann-mcpherson-car-fund

