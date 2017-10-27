Parent group raising money for family of Moon Valley HS football player

A group of Moon Valley High School parents has raised tens of thousands of dollars for the family of a young athlete who died last week.

Between a GoFundMe page and T-shirt sales, the Moon Valley High School Booster Club has collected more than $30,000 to help the family of 16-year-old Carlos Sanchez.

Sanchez was a starting linebacker on the Moon Valley High School football team. He collapsed on the field during a game on Oct. 20 and died the following day. The exact cause of death has not been released as of Friday afternoon.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association said Friday that it is waiting for all the facts to determine whether changes must be made to policies guiding athletics in member schools.

“From what was conveyed to the association, all protocols were followed correctly at the school level to initially treat the player and transport him to the hospital,” AIA executive director David Hines stated in an email.

“It was a very unfortunate and tragic incident that occurred, and the AIA sends its sympathies to the family, the school and community.”

Hines went on to say that AIA considers itself a leader among other states when working to prevent major injuries to student-athletes.

“When incidents like this occur, the committee does discuss and makes recommendations if necessary. All input goes to the Executive Board for inclusion in the AIA’s bylaws and policies. Policies are not implemented right away.”

The Booster Club has also opened a bank account for the Sanchez family. Anyone wishing to donate can make a deposit to the Choice Bank account 3551-561-227.

The #CARLOSSTRONG T-shirts will be sold at Moon Valley High School Friday night during the game against Peoria High School, which kicks off at 7 p.m. Prices start at $10 each.

