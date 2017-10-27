High school teams across Arizona to honor Carlos Sanchez

It’s been a week since Carlos Sanchez, 16, collapsed and died while playing in a Friday night football game for Moon Valley High School. The Moon Valley Rockets will take the field in their final game of the season tonight at home against Peoria.

The cause of death still hasn’t been reported by the medical examiner but initial reports indicate Sanchez had a seizure. He had been blocked during the game and fell to the ground, hitting his head.

The football community across the state is reacting. Higley High will sport Carlos’ number, 33, on the back of their helmets. A Liberty Lions fan plans on flying a number 33 flag during their game on Friday night.

The GoFundMe page set up to benefit the Sanchez family is full of well wishes and condolences from teams across the valley.

“On behalf of the Shadow Ridge High School Football team in Surprise AZ, we send our deepest condolences to Carlos' family and friends. Our hearts are with you all. #CarlosStrong” “On behalf of the Cesar Chavez Champions Booster of Laveen Football Club, we extend our thoughts and prayers to your family. #Carlosstrong” “On behalf of the Highland Hawks Football Program, we extend our thoughts and prayers to your family. We want to join the other Arizona high school football programs in supporting your family and honoring Carlos' memory by having a moment of silence at our home game this Friday night.”

