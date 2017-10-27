Russo and Steele car auction announces Scottsdale event dates

Russo and Steele is returning to Scottsdale for its 18th year, with a brand-new layout at the Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. The auction will take place Jan. 17-21, as more than 800 cars cross the auction block.

Russo and Steele is locally owned and operated in Scottsdale, and draws thousands to see the hundreds of classic cars each year.

The planned layout for the Salt River Fields venue has the Main Auction Pavilion on asphalt, as well as the expanded Vendor Pavilion with over 130 merchants. There will also be a Food Truck Showcase, with food court style seating.

“This is our second year at Salt River Field at Talking Stick and we have redesigned the layout to make an incredible experience even better to help us service our increasing number of vehicles on offer and our ever-growing legion of visitors,” says Drew Alcazar, auction president and CEO. “Salt River Fields is home to many internationally recognized events, and we are excited to continue our partnership.”

This event features some of the most exclusive, select and diverse grouping of automobiles available anywhere in the world. Bidder registration is just $200 and includes admission for preview day and four days of Auction in the Round action for the bidder and one lucky guest. For more information about Russo and Steele, visit www.russoandsteele.com.

