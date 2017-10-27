Police: Woman wields box cutter, carjacks cab in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police are investigating after they say a woman carjacked a cab early Friday morning.

According to Scottsdale PD, the driver of a Yellow Cab was carjacked by a female suspect, identified as 21-year-old Akilla Lewis, outside a Fry's grocery store near 64th Street and Thomas Road at 5:30 a.m.

Police say Lewis held a box cutter to the female victim's throat resulting in a minor cut. Lewis then drove off in the cab but was quickly located by DPS and arrested, police said.

Lewis has been booked for armed robbery, aggravated assault and theft of means of transportation.

