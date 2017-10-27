Border protection officers seize $119K in marijuana

A woman was arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 235 pounds of marijuana in her truck.

The 28-year-old woman, a Mexican national, tried to smuggle marijuana into the U.S. through the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry on Friday afternoon. After officers referred the woman for a secondary inspection of her Chevy truck, a narcotics-detection canine helped officers locate about $119,000 worth of marijuana hidden throughout her vehicle, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers seized the marijuana and truck, and arrested the woman for narcotics smuggling. She was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.

