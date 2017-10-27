Phoenix mother who went missing with her son arrested for child abuse

Taquila Wilson, 21 arrested for child abuse after going missing with her son on Oct. 13. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

Phoenix mother, Taquila Wilson who went missing with her 3-year-old son earlier this month, was arrested for one count of child abuse Thursday. Wilson and her son were reported missing on Oct. 13 to Phoenix police.

The two were found on Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Wilson was arrested by Phoenix police the next day.

According to court documents, police learned that the 3-year-old boy had multiple injuries on his arms, legs, head, neck, ears, face, torso and back.

Investigators said the injuries were in varying degrees of healing, indicating prolonged abuse.

Documents state that three adults reported seeing these injuries and asking the boy what happened. The adults reported that the boy said "Mommy hit me."

Investigators interviewed the boy's two siblings who both said Wilson hit the boy with a belt, a shoe and a hanger. Documents state that the boy was taken to a hospital to be examined for abuse on Thursday.

Medical staff concluded that the boy suffered from cauliflower ear and that his other injuries were consistent with what his siblings told officers.

Court documents state that Wilson was arrested and acknowledged disciplining the victim with multiple belts on multiple occasions.

Wilson is being charged with one count of child abuse. At Wilson's initial court appearance, the judge said she was on felony release for a previous drug charge. Because of that previous charge, she will be held without bond.

