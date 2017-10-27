ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 27-30)

Freeway improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (Oct. 27-30), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Oct. 27-30)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Northbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange near downtown Phoenix and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) for pavement improvements. All I-10 and Loop 202 ramps to northbound SR 51 closed. DETOUR: Alternate routes include northbound I-17 or Loop 101. Crews working from north to south along northbound SR 51 will reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work advances on Saturday. NOTE: Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Shea Boulevard closed overnight from 11 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) for maintenance. Consider using southbound on-ramps at Cactus Road or Via De Ventura.

Southbound State Route 51 (Piestewa Freeway) closed between Loop 101 in north Phoenix and the I-10 "Mini-Stack" interchange near downtown Phoenix from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) for pavement improvements. All Loop 101 and southbound Black Mountain Boulevard ramps to southbound SR 51 closed. DETOUR: Alternate routes include southbound I-17 and Loop 101. Crews working from south to north along southbound SR 51 will reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work advances on Sunday.

Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between Camelback and Indian School roads from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Northbound I-17 HOV lane closed in same area. Northbound I-17 off-ramp at Dunlap Avenue also closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zone.

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes (left two lanes closed) between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) for installation of wrong-way vehicle detection system. Southbound I-17 HOV lane closed in same area. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Thomas Road also closed. DETOUR: Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching work zone.

67th Avenue closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 28) for traffic signal maintenance. Traffic on 67th Avenue approaching Loop 101 limited to right turns onto freeway frontage road (Beardsley) or on-ramps. DETOUR: Consider alternate routes, including 75th Avenue.

Plan for intermittent temporary freeway closures (up to 20 minutes) for overhead utility line work at the following locations: I-10 near 59th Avenue between 5 a.m. and noon Sunday (Oct. 29); I-17 from Thomas Road to Indian School Road between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near SR 143 interchange between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 29). DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time.

Westbound Interstate 10 off-ramp at 19th Avenue closed from 11 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 29) for fiber-optic cable work. DETOUR: Consider exiting at Seventh Avenue or 35th Avenue.

Pecos Road closed in both directions between 24th and 40th streets from 3 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (Oct. 30) for Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway utility work. DETOUR: Alternate routes include Chandler Boulevard.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

For a listing of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT’s Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

