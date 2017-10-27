SLIDESHOW: DPS troopers involved in a serious crash at Phoenix intersection

Posted: Updated:
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Two DPS troopers were involved in a serious crash Friday morning near I-17 and Bethany Home Road. Phoenix Fire Department said there were also three children, ages 2 through 5, that were injured following the crash. 

[SLIDESHOW: DPS troopers involved in a serious crash at Phoenix intersection]

[STORY: DPS troopers involved in a serious crash at Phoenix intersection]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.