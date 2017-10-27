DPS troopers involved in a serious crash at Phoenix intersection

Two DPS troopers were involved in a serious crash Friday morning near I-17 and Bethany Home Road.

Bethany Home Road was closed in both directions at the I-17 for several hours but has since reopened.

Phoenix Fire Department said seven patients were involved in the crash, including two DPS troopers and three children, ages 2 through 5. Phoenix fire said all patients are in serious condition.

DPS said the two troopers will be released from the hospital later today and the two adults in the other vehicle will remain in the hospital. All the injuries are described as non-life-threatening.

The northbound exit is now open. https://t.co/5ezKbcu1Cu — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 27, 2017

Bethany Home has reopened in both directions at I-17. The southbound exit has reopened, the but northbound exit remains closed. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/s0bpgjLa7o — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 27, 2017

Update: Troopers will be released later today. Adults from SUV will remain in the hospital, children have non-life-threatening injuries. — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 27, 2017

CLOSED: Bethany Home Rd Eastbound & Westbound is CLOSED at I-17 due to a crash.. Avoid the area.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) October 27, 2017

