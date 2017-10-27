DPS troopers involved in a serious crash at Phoenix intersection

By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Two DPS troopers were involved in a serious crash Friday morning near I-17 and Bethany Home Road

Bethany Home Road was closed in both directions at the I-17 for several hours but has since reopened. 

Phoenix Fire Department said seven patients were involved in the crash, including two DPS troopers and three children, ages 2 through 5. Phoenix fire said all patients are in serious condition. 

DPS said the two troopers will be released from the hospital later today and the two adults in the other vehicle will remain in the hospital. All the injuries are described as non-life-threatening. 

