5 Investigates: How to stop public officials from stealing money

Earlier this month, former City of Kingman Finance Director Diane Richards was sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing more than $1 million over eight years. (Source: Attorney General)

We hear about it all the time and it's enough to make you mad. We're talking about government insiders stealing your tax money. But what can be done to stop it?

Earlier this month, former City of Kingman Finance Director Diane Richards was sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing more than $1 million over eight years. Much of the stolen money went to cover her gambling debts.

[RELATED: Ex-Kingman employee pleads guilty to embezzling $1.1 million]

"Fraud is everywhere and it's in large organizations just as it's in small organizations," said Linsey Perry, director of the Financial Investigations Division of the Arizona Auditor General's Office.

Perry said her division receives more than 60-tips a year about public officials stealing money. It can happen to state agencies, city and county governments, fire departments, universities and school districts.

"Understanding how and why an employee commits fraud is crucial to preventing it from occurring," said Perry.

Perry said they often find the employee accused of theft has too much responsibility.

[READ MORE: Former Kingman employee accused of stealing more than $1M]

"Generally, we don't want to see that the person collecting those cash receipts is the same person who deposits those."

Investigators said Richards was able to fudge the books for so long was because nobody was looking over her shoulders. According to the 2016 Global Fraud Study, it's usually a lack of internal controls that allow the thefts.

Perry said proper oversight is often the key to prevent these thefts from occurring.

"There's nothing wrong with trusting employees, but there's a point where you need to verify," Perry said.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.