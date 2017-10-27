Demi Lovato coming to Phoenix for her 2018 North American tour

Demi Lovato will make a stop in Phoenix for her upcoming tour. (Source: Live Nation)

Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Demi Lovato is heading to Phoenix for her recently announced 2018 North American tour.

Lovato will be at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 4 alongside special guest multi-platinum, hip-hop artist DJ Khaled.

The tour will be produced by Live Nation and will make a run through 20 cities starting on February 26 in San Diego, California and ending on March 31 in Tampa, Florida.

The announced tour comes after Lovato’s recently released album “Tell Me You Love Me”.

Tickets for Lovato’s North American tour go on-sale to the general public beginning November 3 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

