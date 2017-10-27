5 haunted places to visit in Arizona

Arizona is known for many landmarks in the area.

The Grand Canyon State also has a fair share of haunted places.

The following list contains places from folks who experienced some paranormal activity while they visited.

Hotel San Carlos

Location: 202 N Central Ave, Phoenix

This downtown-based hotel in Phoenix has seen famous guests. They include Marilyn Monroe and Clark Gable. But the hotel is now known to have a ghost that is said to haunt visitors. According to legend, a woman by the name of Leone Jensen jumped to her death from the hotel roof back in the 1920s. Some say it was due to a broken heart but are other stories that tell she had an illness.

Superstition Mountains

Location: Near Apache Junction

Located outside of Apache Junction, the Superstition Mountains is a popular destination for many folks in the Valley. It also has its fair share of horror stories. According to stories from visitors, the mountains is said to be where the "Lost Dutchman's Mine" is located. Visitors say that while they are in the mountains, they have seen a mysterious light in the distance.

Hotel Congress

Location: 311 Congress Street, Tucson

Located in downtown Tucson, the hotel was a favorite place for gamblers and gangsters during the 1920s. The hotel is also known for being haunted. According to Haunted Rooms, there have been numbers of paranormal activity in the hotel over the years. One of the ghost stories involves a spirit by the name of Vince, who died in the hotel from a heart attack. Past visitors say he is often seen in the bar area.

Copper Queen Hotel, Restaurant and Saloon

Location: 11 Howell Ave, Bisbee

This Bisbee-based hotel is one of the most popular haunted places in Arizona. The hotel has appeared in many paranormal television shows. The story has it that the hotel is host to different ghosts. According to Haunted Rooms, one of the spirits is an older man who is seen wearing a top hat and cape. Visitors say they usually smell cigar smoke around the ghost. Past hotel guests have also said they heard a little boy giggling and footsteps running in the halls by their rooms.

Vulture Mine

Location: Near Wickenburg

As you may remember from our past story, the Vulture Mine gave a reason for the founding of the town of Wickenburg and it's existence led to the development of central Arizona's agricultural communities, including Phoenix. There are also several areas of the old mine that are reported to be haunted. According to past visitors, they smelled food being cooked and also heard pots and pans sounds in the background.

