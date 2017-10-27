Game officials say 2 deer killed illegally near Prescott

State game officials say two mule deer recently were killed illegally near Prescott.

[RELATED: Arizona Game and Fish: Frye Creek closed to fishing]

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the bucks were killed the week of Oct. 16.

One buck was shot in the neck and found at a cattle water tank in the Prescott Valley community of Stoneridge. The second, smaller buck had been wrapped in a trash bag and left along Iron King Road in Dewey.

[RELATED: Gray chosen to direct Arizona Game and Fish Department]

The department is asking anyone with information to call its hotline. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.