Docs: Phoenix man accused of abusing his blind girlfriend for past two years

A 36-year-old Phoenix man is accused of abusing his blind girlfriend for the past two years including punching and slapping her, according to police documents.

On September 30, 36-year-old Julio Almanzar allegedly punched his girlfriend of ten years in the left leg and slapped her in the back of her head because she accidentally broke his glasses, according to the original police report.

[RAW VIDEO: Julio Almanzar's initial court appearance]

This left his girlfriend with a large goose-egg bump on the backside of her head.

After his girlfriend fell out of her wheelchair, Almanzar picked her up off the floor by her neck and put her back in the wheelchair. He then placed his hand around her neck again causing her breathing to be impeded.

When Almanzar was assaulting her, he told her to stop crying or else he’d give her something to cry about.

His girlfriend reported to police that Almanzar belittles her daily and tells her she ruined his life.

Police learned during the investigation that on September 20, Almanzar punched his girlfriend in the face causing two black eyes that were visible during the initial incident, the documents said.

[PDF: Original police report on Julio Almanzar]

The girlfriend was seen by a forensic nurse for strangulation on October 2. The nurse documented at least 12 injuries including contusions and abrasions.

The abused woman has been completely blind for the past two years and been in a wheelchair. Almanzar was her fulltime caregiver prior to the incident.

The girlfriend told investigators the abuse has been going on for the past two years, but it has never been reported. She will be assisted by adult protective services with placement.

Almanzar faces one count of aggravated assault and one count vulnerable adult abuse. His bond is set at $15,000.

