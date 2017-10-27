DPS: Motorist struck after car breaks down on Loop 202

The collision closed eastbound Loop 202 at 44th Street for a few hours. (Source: ADOT)

A motorist was struck after their car broke down on the Loop 202 Red Mountain late Thursday night, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision closed eastbound Loop 202 at 44th Street for a few hours while troopers investigated the incident. Traffic was forced to exit onto State Route 143.

DPS said the person climbed over a median wall and was struck in the eastbound lanes. The individual was transported for further medical treatment but the severity of their injuries is unknown.

Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest updates on this crash investigation.

REMINDER: L-202 Red Mountain is closed in Phoenix due to a police situation. All traffic is exiting onto SR 143. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 27, 2017

L-202 EB at 44th St: The roadway is closed due to a police situation. All traffic is exiting onto SR 143. #phxtraffic — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 27, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.