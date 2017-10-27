State trooper seizes nearly $1 million in marijuana after Nogales traffic stop

An Arizona state trooper for the seized nearly $1 million in marijuana after a traffic stop in Nogales on October 24.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a state trooper made a traffic stop on a van traveling northbound on Interstate 19, just north of Nogales, for unsafe lane usage.

Once the vehicle was stopped, the male driver fled into a wooded area next to the interstate and was not apprehended.

Over 2,500 pounds of marijuana found in 129 bales was located inside of the van and state detectives were called to assist with the investigation.

The street value of the marijuana is estimated to be worth $929,250.

"The department is committed to disrupting criminal activity perpetrated by domestic and transnational criminal organizations in southern Arizona," said Sgt. Mondragon. "We are certainly proud of the work accomplished by our people on this case."

Troopers do great things everyday. Here’s a highlight of one of those great things! https://t.co/bYUNXow4sd — Kameron Lee, PIO (@dps_pio_lee) October 27, 2017

