Phoenix PD: Man stabs ex-girlfriend and her mother after argument

A man is on the run after stabbing his ex-girlfriend and her mother, leaving them in critical condition Thursday night, according to Phoenix police.

The stabbing was reported around 9 p.m. near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

Police said the man was having an argument with his ex-girlfriend when he began to stab her. When the ex-girlfriend's mother attempted to intervene, the man stabbed her as well.

The two women fled her apartment complex to a neighbor's room. They were taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. police said.

The man fled the area on foot and is still missing. Detectives are currently on scene investigating and attempting to locate the suspect.

