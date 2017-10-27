Buckeye 'Alien Ranch' up for sale

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

A one-of-a-kind piece of property just went up for sale in Buckeye.

John Edmonds, the current owner of "Stardust Ranch," also known as "Alien Ranch,"  says whoever buys it will likely have a lot of unwelcome guests. 

The 10-acre horse property has a four-bedroom home, a guest house and pool.

Edmonds says his ranch also has one quality you won't find anywhere else. 

"Well, we have two alien portals. We have on in the front and one in the back," said Edmonds.  

And through those portals, he says he often gets otherworldly visitors. 

"The 'greys' unfortunately that we have run into in the house and on the property are anything but peaceful," said Edmonds.  

He says he has the scars to prove it. "I've killed 19 of them here on the property," he said. 

So after 20 years of defending his property from the extra-terrestrials, Edmonds and his wife say it's time to move. 

Stardust Ranch is listed for $5 million. Edmonds says it's going to take a special kind of buyer to take on the "amenities" that come with the property. 

"It needs to go to somebody that understand the paranormal," said Edmonds. "In a way, we're offering a university... It's a place for teaching, it's a place for  learning." 

