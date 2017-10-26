Beloved ACU coach & war vet fighting for his life

Since being diagnosed with cancer, Bentley has had his lung removed and underwent brain surgery, which included removing part of his pituitary gland, which causes adrenaline in the body to survive. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Aaron Bentley was born to be a football coach.

He attended Monterey Peninsula College before accepting a full scholarship to the University of Wyoming. He's coached for 17 years and enters his second year at Arizona Christian University.

This season, Coach Bentley has added responsibilities of co-defensive coordinator and special teams coach.

He cherishes every moment with the team and his family. Bentley is a proud husband and father of two. He's also an American hero serving in the first Gulf War, in which he was on hand for all the oil fires that took place.

That takes us to his health, where roughly three years ago, Bentley was diagnosed with cancer, the fallout from serving for our country.

Since being diagnosed, Bentley has had his lung removed and underwent brain surgery, which included removing part of his pituitary gland, which causes adrenaline in the body to survive.

Bentley is literally a walking, breathing miracle. He needs to take nine different medics daily, including steroids, to produce adrenaline. If not, he would die in 12 hours. To make matters worse, he needs another surgery because the cancer has come back and if doesn't, have it he'll go blind.

The sad part is Bentley's insurance is tapped out and he's not getting any help from the Veteran's Administration. His wife has started a GoFundMe account to help raise money for the medical expenses if you'd like to donate.

Someone who has given so much to so many and that has served our country deserves better.

