'Bodie' the dolphin dies at Dolphinaris Arizona

Dolphinaris Arizona says one of its beloved dolphins has died.

Bodie, a male bottlenose dolphin, died the morning of Saturday, September 23.

Bodie had been experiencing a rare muscle disease and was under constant veterinary care, according to Dolphinaris.

The veterinary team consulted with experts throughout the United States and Europe in hopes of finding a cure. Unfortunately, no solution was found.

Upon Bodie's death, a full necropsy was performed. Preliminary results confirmed that there were no additional actions Dolphinaris could have taken to prevent this outcome.

Dolphinaris released a statement. It reads, in part:

"Our team at Dolphinaris Arizona will continue its commitment to providing each of our dolphins with the highest standard of care in accordance to the industry’s best practices, as well as federal and international regulations. During this difficult time, Dolphinaris Arizona will continue its mission to educate, inspire and empower our guests through interactions with these amazing animals, encouraging guests to become stewards of the oceans and its inhabitants.

