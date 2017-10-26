Former drug addict encouraged by Trump putting opioid crisis in national spotlight

The President's declaration does shift some federal money to help addicts, but does not release any new money to address the drug epidemic, which has been fueled by highly-addictive pain killers flooding the market. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Rudy Montijo, 37, knows first hand about the drug epidemic in Arizona and across the country. The Phoenix loan officer spent 15 years battling addiction and it nearly killed him. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

"No one thinks they'll get a DUI until you get a DUI," said Montijo. "No one thinks they'll lose their job until they lose their job. So, of course, no one thinks they can be an addict until they actually become an addict."

Motijo finally got the help he needed, but he knows thousands of other drug users aren't as fortunate.

In Arizona, there were 790 opioid overdose deaths 2016, which is up 16 percent from the year before.

On Thursday, President Trump took a major step towards addressing America's drug problem by declaring a public health emergency to fight the opioid crisis.

David Larimer is director of the Scottsdale Recovery Center and believes what the President did today has the potential to help a lot of people.

"Public opinion is critical," said Larimer. "For this to be at the forefront now says to the public that this is a critical crisis, so now we need to mobilize communities to address this."

It will now be up to lawmakers to create more funding for drug treatment and recovery programs.

