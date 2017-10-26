SRP releases red-railed hawks into the wild

They're all grown up and ready to spread their wings.

Two red-tailed hawks were released back into the wild Thursday.

SRP employees released the hawks near Granite Reef Dam in the Tonto National Forest.

[WATCH VIDEO: Hawk release]

The majestic birds were found during a June heat wave in which record-setting temperatures drove several baby birds to jump from their nests, which had become too hot, at or near three SRP facilities.

The birds were too young to fly, though, and ended up on the ground, unable to escape the sun.

Fortunately, SRP employees who had been through the SRP Avian Protection Program training program noticed them and called the SRP Bird Line, (602) 236-BIRD.

Vets say the birds were skinny and dehydrated from being in the sun, but were safely rescued.

The birds were then taken to the wildlife rehabilitation nonprofit Liberty Wildlife, where they were cared for until they were old enough to be released back into the wild this week.

On Wednesday, SRP employees also released a Peregrine falcon, which was found at Theodore Roosevelt Dam during that June heat wave. The employees from SRP's Hydro Generation division at Roosevelt Dam found the falcon after it had jumped out of its nest.

