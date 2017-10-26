Chain-reaction crash involving 4 vehicles prompts lane closures on SR-51

Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving four vehicles Thursday afternoon on State Route 51, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The collision occurred at 3:14 p.m. on northbound SR-51 at Union Hills Drive, according to AZDPS.

Vehicles are blocking two lanes. Two northbound lanes on SR-51 were opened at Union Hills Drive, according to AZDPS.

It was unclear how many people were injured.

No additional information was immediately available.



