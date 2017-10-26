Mesa police to screen domestic violence victims for concussions

Mesa police officers will play a role in a study looking at concussions in domestic violence victims.

Starting in November, patrol officers will be able to use a new handheld device to screen victims on-scene for changes in eye activity that can indicate a concussion.

The ConQVerge device is held up to a victim’s face, and the victim is supposed to tell the officer when letters on the back begin to look blurry as the device gets closer. The ConQVerge records this information for researchers to access it

The study will also include test results provided by HonorHealth forensic nurses screening for balance and hand-eye coordination. Researchers plan to spend the next year collecting data for analysis.

A number of agencies are participating in the study including Mesa police, HonorHealth, the University of Arizona College of Medicine, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the CACTIS Foundation.

Mesa police will be getting 45 of the ConQVerge devices that will be shared among patrol divisions. The devices are paid for by a grant, and Mesa Police say they take just a couple minutes to use.

