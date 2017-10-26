It's fall and mice want inside your home!

Mice are looking to get into homes now that temperatures are starting to cool off. (Source: mikelane45 / 123RF Stock Photo)

It's that time of the year! Cooler weather, earlier nights...and MICE!

Ya, gross, I know!

Rodents aren't big fans of those cool fall nights and are looking for a warm place to stay.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see a picture of a mouse]

And your home has everything they want: warmth, shelter and, of course, food.

Recently, I had to have new pipes put in my house and a side wall was exposed as part of the job.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather blog]

The space between the bricks was somewhat small, not like you could get your hand through there, but it was plenty big enough for a little mouse to sneak inside! Don't tell my mom or she'll never visit again.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see a picture of house construction]

I called a bunch of pest companies and learned about these nasty little critters.

Although a tiny mouse may be cute to some, they can carry a whole host of diseases. Check out this list from the CDC and then let me know if you still think they are cute.

There are several ways to get rid of a mouse. I suppose a cat would be the easiest way, but I'm allergic to them.

So, the first thing I did was make sure the home was sealed up. I had that exposed side from the pipework, so I made sure to fix it quickly.

Next, I needed to coax the mouse out that had made its way into the home. That's where mouse traps come in. Go with the cheap ones. The more expensive ones did not work in the end. I learned some good tips on baiting here.

[MOBILE/APP USERS: Click/tap here to see a picture of mouse trap]

You can use traps that have poison, but the mouse won't die right away. There is a possibility it could eat the poison, travel back into the walls of the home and die. That won't smell good later! There is also the concern about pets and wildlife that could eat the dead mouse outside and ingest the poison.

I went with the mouse snap trap method. It's quick, lethal and the mouse isn't going anywhere. Yes, you do have to pick up the mouse.

After plenty of internet research, I found the best bait to be bird seed and peanut butter. Cheese is not what they want.

I set my traps and waited. Snap! It wasn't pretty, but the problem was solved quickly.

My case was easy because I was pretty certain about how they were getting in my home.

If you think you have many access points, call a professional. They can seal up the home to make sure mice don't sneak in on the cool fall nights we love after a long hot summer.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.