Controversial alt-right speaker Milo Yiannopoulos won't be coming to Phoenix

Milo Yiannopoulos won't be speaking in Phoenix this weekend after all and organizers are blaming safety concerns.

The United Liberty Coalition said in a Facebook post that the company that they hired "failed to complete the necessary steps" to provide the correct amount of security for the controversial alt-right speaker.

"We have asked Mr. Yiannopoulos not to attend as we cannot guarantee his safety," the post said.

He was supposed to speak at the Free Speech AZ Symposium 2017 on Saturday.

The coalition also quotes Yiannopoulos as saying three venues have canceled in the U.S. and that the cancellations should "serve as a wake-up call to the guardians of free speech in this country."

Security appears to be a high concern for the event. On its website, it says the event location will be sent to ticket holders 48 hours before the event starts.

The United Liberty Coalition hasn't said if it will offer refunds.

The symposium will still go on as planned. Pastor Mark Burns and talk show host Josh Bernstein are still expected to speak.

