3 Gila monsters just hatched at Phoenix Zoo

The Phoenix Zoo is now home to three tiny new residents. (But they won't stay little for long!)

Three reticulated Gila monsters hatched last weekend.

They’re the first ones to have hatched at the zoo in several years, and the incubation term was 123 days.

All three babies are doing well.

The plan is to display at least one at the Small Wonders exhibit along the Arizona Trail in the near future.

It's a beautiful time of year to come out and visit the Zoo, and this weekend, Howl-O-Ween is underway!

