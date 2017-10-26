3 Gila monsters just hatched at Phoenix Zoo

(Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
The Phoenix Zoo is now home to three tiny new residents. (But they won't stay little for long!)

Three reticulated Gila monsters hatched last weekend.

They’re the first ones to have hatched at the zoo in several years, and the incubation term was 123 days.

All three babies are doing well.

The plan is to display at least one at the Small Wonders exhibit along the Arizona Trail in the near future.

  Orangutan at Phoenix Zoo gets life-saving surgery, first of its kind in U.S.

    (Source: The Phoenix Zoo)
    It's not unlike humans to get this kind of sinus surgery, but Daniel is the first orangutan in the country to ever get this kind of surgery, making medical history.

  Javelina attacks prompt reminder not to feed wildlife

    (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 file photo)
    Arizona wildlife officials are warning people not to feed wildlife following two javelina attacks near Sedona. The state Game and Fish Department said Wednesday that there were two instances last month where the animals bit people feeding them.

  Pet of the week: Sherlock Bones

    Sherlock Bones (Source: Arizona Humane Society)

    Sherlock Bones really is the perfect name for this perfect dog. Initially coming into our care extremely malnourished and underweight, this handsome 8-year-old American pit bull terrier mix has bounced back in a big way.

