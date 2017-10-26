3 On Your Side

More men are grocery shopping

"In regards to my wife and I, who's the better grocery shopper? I am, without question."

Trey Burley jokes, but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.

Burley’s wife is the breadwinner for the family.

"She earns all the money. So, it’s only logical that I do all the shopping," he said.

Burley is not the only man cruising the frozen food aisle either. A recent Men's Health survey found that 84 percent of those who responded said that they are now the primary shopper in their household.

Supermarket analyst Phil Lempert says that may be a little high since only men were surveyed. But, there is no doubt the number of male food shoppers is up.

"Most of the surveys that we’re seeing really equate it to be about 50/50,” he said.

Lempert says stores need to pay attention because men traditionally shop differently than women.

"Typically, a woman has a shopping list and is planning for a whole week, many meals. A male, well, that's just about one meal occasion," Lempert said.

Experts say men often like non-traditional options such as club, convenience or online stores because of their flexibility. And that brands need to remember that convenience is key since men tend to browse less than women.

Burley said he used to be a convenience shopper until his wife taught him that planning equals savings.

"I was always kind of a fly by the seat of my pants kind of shopper. Oh, we need this. I'll go to the store. Monday through Friday going in every day. And that was not good for our budget.

In terms of the bottom line for stores, Burley says he has one suggestion: "To maybe show just more guys shopping in ads because you don't really see it that much," he joked.

