County shelters are full; adult dogs will be adopted out for free

Looking for a new pet to love? Now is a great (and cheap!) time to adopt.

The county shelters are full to overflowing, and Maricopa County officials are making a plea to the public in hopes of getting many homeless animals new, loving families.

According to Jose Santiago at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC,) the West shelter facility needs to get 300 dogs moved to a home ASAP.

The East shelter facility needs to have 150 dogs moved to new homes ASAP.

"We are doubled, tripled and quadrupled up and we are seeing animals get sick and become aggressive and become unadoptable," said Santiago, as he explained the dire situation. "Our role here is to keep animals safe and healthy and adoptable and we cannot do it anymore at this capacity."

All adult dogs, 7 months old and older, will be adopted out for FREE, in an effort to make room in the shelters.

Please contact or come by the shelters to try to give a homeless pet his or her forever home.

MCACC

Visit online: www.maricopa.gov/pets/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MaricopaCountyAnimalCareandControl/

Call 602-506-PETS (7387)

Come in person:

West Valley:

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S. 27th Avenue

Phoenix, AZ 85009

(27th Ave, South of Durango)

(602) 506-7387

Monday - Friday 11 AM to 6 PM (All Services)

Saturday - Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM (All Services except Owned Pet Surrender)

No owner surrenders on Saturday and Sunday

East Valley:

East Valley Animal Care Center

2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

(Loop 101/Rio Salado Pkwy)

(602) 506-7387

Monday - Friday 11 AM to 6 PM (All Services)

Saturday - Sunday 11 AM to 5 PM (All Services except Owned Pet Surrender)

No owner surrenders on Saturday and Sunday

We need YOUR help. We are FULL. 300 dogs from West, 150 dogs from East have got to find homes NOW. #emergency #soshttps://t.co/fQ2ky588U5 — MCACC (@MCanimalcare) October 26, 2017

