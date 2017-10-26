New rage room opening soon in Tempe

Whatever has got you all wound up, you can get it all out at Simply Smashing. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Everyone has needed to blow off a little steam every now and then. Now, a Valley man has come up with a great way to make sure you get all of your angst out!

It's called Simply Smashing, a rage room, that opens Nov. 11.

"About 15 years ago, I was watching a rerun of the 'Blues Brothers' movie and there is a scene where they are driving a car through a mall, they were crashing through the windows! I remember thinking, 'Oh that would be great! Actors get to do things that the rest of us would love to do,'" says Steve Wilk, owner of Simply Smashing.

Simply Smashing is a place to release and regroup. Wilk's done his research.

"Interestingly enough, this is fascinating. I was told the participants are mostly women, 60 percent. I think women don't have the same outlets that men do through sports or taking their guns out. It's [not] OK for women to show anger. Here's a place where they can do just that. Lose self-control," Wilk says.

"You can take plates and dishes or glassware, ceramic, anything you want. You can get that feeling of using your own energy crashing against the wall, hearing the sound, watching the glass fly, it's very fulfilling," Wilk says.

Wilk says he has researched and found rage release rooms to be popular in Houston, Dallas, even Japan and Egypt.

