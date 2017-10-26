First-alarm fire scorches house near Anthem; homeowner injured

A first-alarm fire scorched a home near Anthem Thursday.

The fire started around 11 a.m. at the home near 23rd Lane and the Carefree Highway in north Phoenix.

Our news chopper flew over the scene, showing scorched windows and walls on one side of the home.

Initial reports are that the homeowner was injured in the fire, but we don't know the exact nature of the injuries.

