Bobcat spotted on top of giant cactus in Gold Canyon desert

A desert bobcat found herself in a prickly situation this week.

She wound up sitting on the very top of a giant Saguaro cactus in the Gold Canyon area.

Viewer Renee Bayer sent us the amazing photos of the cat on her prickly perch.

The pictures were taken Tuesday. We know she was stuck up there for at least several hours, but she eventually managed to get down.

We can't imagine how (or why!) she ended up way up there. One theory is that she scaled the cactus to escape a predator. Another is that she just wanted a better vantage point.

We're just glad she made it down to solid ground.

We reached out to the folks at the Arizona Game and Fish Department about the big cat. They assured us that bobcats are "really well-adapted to the desert and they climb cacti all the time."

The best advice if you see a scenario like this? "Give them a lot of space to come down on their own." Never corner an animal in the wild, and let them do their own thing.

Another smaller bobcat was spotted in a nearby tree, so there's a chance the cat on the cactus was its mama.

Bobcats are roughly twice as big as the average housecat. They have long legs, large paws, and tufted ears similar to those of their larger relative, the Canada lynx.

