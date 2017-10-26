Phoenix neurosurgeon says cutting-edge brain mapping software is the future of neurosurgery

This simple, yet incredibly effective tool, gives Dr. Marsella the freedom to navigate between the natural folds and structures in the brain, without cutting or damaging anything in its path. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Dr. Marco Marsella is using new cutting-edge mapping software for the brain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

There's new hope for patients here in the Valley with brain tumors and complex neurological conditions.

A local hospital is now the first to implement a new, cutting-edge technology that's giving many their lives back.

At Abrazo Hospital's Central Phoenix campus, world-renowned neurosurgeon, Dr. Marco Marsella, is taking brain surgery to a new level.

"This is going to be the future in neurosurgery," said Dr. Marsella.

Dr. Marsella is the first to use Brightmatter, a brain mapping software that provides a three-dimensional guide to remove deep brain tumors, contusions and brain bleeds with precision.

"You might have cut into something like this 10 years ago, but now you can see and work your way around it," said Preston Phillips.

"Correct. For example, a good choice is here, where the software tells you there are no white matter tracts, completely displaced, destroyed by the tumor, so you know, it is very safe," replied Dr. Marsella.

In one video demonstration, a patient who was previously told by a neurosurgeon that his tumor could be removed, but he would wake up without any speech, was operated on and sent home 36 hours later with his speech intact and back to a normal, working lifestyle.

"I've seen patients who I would've never considered they would survive and they did incredibly well," said Dr. Marsella.

Because this technology is so advanced, Dr. Marsella is able to operate on patients, otherwise deemed inoperable.

"With this system, I can push an operation and results have been way more than encouraging," said Dr. Marsella.

In a demonstrative video, you can see what it looks like when a tumor is removed, all at once, with the help of a port, called the NICO Brainpath, paired with the Brightmatter software.

This simple, yet incredibly effective tool, gives Dr. Marsella the freedom to navigate between the natural folds and structures in the brain, without cutting or damaging anything in its path.

"What I want is to remove entirely the tumor or as much as possible and having a patient who wakes up and is able to continue to have a good quality of life," said Dr. Marsella

After 40 years in the OR, Dr. Marsella has seen it all, but not until now, has he experienced a medical breakthrough such as this, giving new life to patients, who may have once been told that they don't stand a chance.

"The sky is the limit, really," said Dr. Marsella.

