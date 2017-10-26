Bomb threat at Phoenix jail causes evacuations and lock down

A bomb threat at the Fourth Avenue jail in Phoenix caused evacuations Thursday morning.

According to MCSO, just after 7 a.m. the jail was put on lock down and all non-essential personnel were evacuated to due a bomb threat received by Phoenix police on the Fourth Avenue jail.

Phoenix police said they were made aware of the threat and their information led to a suspect who they say displayed mental health issues. Police confirmed that there was no actual threat.

