Firefighters battle second-alarm house fire in Phoenix

Phoenix firefighters battled a second-alarm house fire in south Phoenix Thursday morning.

Phoenix FD said the fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a large house near 19th Avenue and Dobbins Road.

According to crews on scene, the owner of the house was taken to a local hospital with an arm injury and smoke inhalation.

The house is 4,376 square feet on a 89,496 square foot lot, according to the Maricopa county assessor.

[CHOPPER VIDEO: Phoenix firefighters battle second-alarm fire]

Captain Rob McDade of Phoenix Fire Department said crews found heavy fire and smoke on the second floor of the home upon arrival.

Firefighters were able to remove the homeowner and his two dogs from the home safely.

McDade said it was a unique fire with a lot of obstacles; the fire hydrant closest to the home was inoperable.

"Everything you could think of in a fire, what we call our 'bread and butter fire', this was nothing like that," McDade said.

Crews were able to use a fire hydrant that was 600 feet from the home to provide uninterrupted water flow to the fire. The fire was extinguished and the homeowner is currently listed in stable condition.

McDade said fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.