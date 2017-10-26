Phoenix police: Burglary suspect shot in leg by homeowners

An attempted burglary ended with a suspect in the hospital after the homeowner discharged his handgun, striking the home invader in the leg. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

An attempted burglary ended with a suspect in the hospital after the homeowner discharged his handgun, striking the home invader in the leg, according to Phoenix police.

Officers said a suspect made entry into an attached utility shed at couple's home near 4100 West Camino Acequia around 5:15 a.m Thursday morning.

The homeowners confronted the suspect and locked him inside. As police responded, the suspect began to force his way out of the shed.

The husband stayed at the door, attempting to keep the suspect locked inside as his wife ran to retrieve their handgun.

After he was armed, the husband continued to struggle to keep the door closed and his handgun discharged. The suspect was shot through the door and hit in the leg.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be booked into jail for burglary and felony warrants.

Neither homeowner was injured during the tense and dangerous confrontation. The police investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.