Sacaton man gets 15 years for manslaughter in shooting

A Sacaton man will serve 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The U.S. attorney's office in Phoenix says 21-year-old Enrique Xavier Bandin was sentenced Wednesday.

Bandin pleaded guilty to shooting a fellow member of the Gila River Indian Community last October. He was pistol-whipping the victim when the gun went off and hit the victim in the head.

He left the victim by the side of the road in downtown Sacaton even though a hospital was a half-mile away.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.