Docs: Wrong-way driver's BAC over twice the legal limit after Tempe crash killed 3

A wrong-way driver's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he collided head-on with another vehicle, killing three in Tempe in early October.

A wrong-way driver's blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit when he collided head-on with another vehicle, killing three in Tempe in early October, according to the original police report.

Duane Principale, 58, was driving impaired when his eastbound vehicle crossed into the westbound lanes on Southern Avenue west of Hardy Drive on October 2.

According to the documents, Principale was driving a Chevrolet van at 61 MPH in a 40 MPH zone when he collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla occupied by three people. The collision caused a tire inside the Corolla to project outward and strike the front of a Ford F150. Principale's vehicle then veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with Jeep Wrangler.

The two passengers of the Corolla, 65-year-old Magdalena Zeitino and 31-year-old Miguel Zeitino, were taken to local hospitals after being extricated but were pronounced deceased shortly after. The driver was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition and succumbed to her injuries two days later.

Principale was also extricated from his vehicle by fire personnel, who reported his breath smelled of alcohol. After he was transported to a local hospital, tests revealed his blood alcohol concentration was 0.194 percent, over twice the legal limit of .08 percent.

It is unclear if the occupants of the Ford F150 and Jeep Wrangler were injured in the accident.

Principale was discharged from the hospital on October 24 and he was arrested. He faces three counts of manslaughter and three counts of endangerment.

He currently is waiting to see a judge with bond set at $20,000.

