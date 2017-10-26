6-year-old girl killed after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

A 6-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix Saturday night.

According to Phoenix police, the girl, identified as Melissa Cabrera, and a 47-year-old female were crossing the street near 43rd and Maryland avenues at around 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 after leaving a fair.

Police say a 2002-2006 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on 43rd Avenue struck both of the pedestrians. The driver did not stop and was last seen driving west on Maryland Avenue.

Both pedestrians were taken to local hospitals for their injuries. The 6-year-old girl was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The woman sustained a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the pedestrians were not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses for the girl.

The suspect vehicle is described as a blue or silver 2002-2006 Nissan Altima with damage to the left front of the car and a missing driver's side mirror.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash or the whereabouts of the suspect to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers call 480-TESTIGO.

