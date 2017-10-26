Group to study concussions resulting from domestic violence

A partnership of Phoenix-area health care and law enforcement organizations is launching a study into concussions caused by domestic violence.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says the study is intended to provide victims with better assessments of their conditions and appropriate care and to develop so-called best practices to help catch and prosecute the abusers.

The office says other study partners include the Mesa Police Department, HonorHealth, the CACTIS Foundation and Conquering Concessions LLC.

Other partners include the Mayo Clinic, the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix and Barrow Neurological Institute.

