PD: Man and dog struck, killed after crossing Phoenix street outside of crosswalk

A man was struck and killed after crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in Phoenix late Wednesday night. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man and his dog were struck and killed after crossing the street outside of a crosswalk in Phoenix late Wednesday night.

Phoenix police said a 50-year-old man and his dog were crossing 19th Avenue, just north of Bell Road, around 8:15 p.m.

The man and the dog were struck by a car heading northbound on 19th Avenue.

The man was transported to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries. The dog also suffered a fatal injury.

The driver of the car stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Police said impairment and speeding are not factors in the accident.

19th Avenue was closed in the area while police investigated the scene of the collision.

