Arizona man reunites with daughter he never knew existed

An Arizona family grows by one in a reunion at Sky Harbor Airport 40 years in the making.

As a 16-year-old, Arthur Baca met a young woman. Not long after, they parted ways.

"I moved to Winslow, Arizona and she moved to Reno, Nevada. So, I had no clue she was pregnant or anything," said Baca. "She never contacted me. She probably couldn't then."

Their baby girl was put up for adoption.

Baca also didn't know that four decades later, his daughter, named Adrianne Hicken, would be searching for him.

Through her own detective work and an Ancestry DNA test, Hicken tracked down her biological father.

They talked on the phone for three months before finally getting a chance to meet in person.

With flowers and family at his side, Baca met Hicken at Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday afternoon.

"I've always had a sense of who I am, but to really find out where you come from, what your parents look like, what your family looks like, what makes you up? That's been the thing I've always been looking for," said Hicken.

"She's my blood, she's my girl and I love her. I really love her," said Baca.

Hicken will stay in town for several days visiting. Baca says he's looking forward to catching up.

