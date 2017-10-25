Arizona’s first marijuana drive-thru to open in Sun City

All Greens Dispensary on 99th Avenue and Bell Road will activate the first marijuana drive-thru window in Arizona on Friday now that it has approval from the state.

The dispensary, inside an old bank, will use the existing drive-thru bank teller window to sell marijuana patients everything from the marijuana flower itself to a wide variety of cannabis products including cookies and vape cartridges.

“First-time patients will have to come in our store to register, but once you’re a registered patient you can go through the drive-thru. We are going to kind of incorporate a Dutch Bros philosophy,” explained CEO Anthony Harrington.

“We’ll have our budtenders out there facilitating the sale, engaging with the patient, taking the order, confirming the order.”

Before getting approval from the state, Harrington and his team installed several cameras at the window and established the rules. For example, patients in the car have to take off their hats to ensure their identity.

Ultimately, he says, this is about convenience for patients. Especially the elderly and disabled, many of whom frequent this Sun City dispensary.

“Some of them are coming in, have wheelchairs, have walkers, this is a lot more convenient atmosphere,” said Harrington.

The dispensary will be hosting a drive-thru grand opening on Friday at 5 p.m.

