Animal sanctuary in Prescott Valley restructuring

An animal rescue in Prescott Valley is downsizing and moving its facilities and animals.

Nearly 180 animals call Circle L Ranch Animal Rescue and Sanctuary home. Manager Judy Berg told us one year ago, the population plumped up quite a bit due to a hoarding situation in Mesa.

"We ended up taking 31 of her pigs within a 24-hour notice," Berg said.

Many of those pigs were pregnant, so 31 became 59. Some have been adopted. A majority can’t be adopted out, Berg said, because they were never socialized.

"They may not make the best neighbors," Berg said. "But they are adorable."

Now, the rescue has to restructure and move next door.

"We need to be off the property by December 31," Berg said.

They’ll need new fencing, piping and buildings to keep some of the animals, like the pigs, warm. And caring for these animals day to day is expensive; the pigs alone eat 50 pounds of feed every day.

"If we had $50,000 to move down there with, it’d be a very easy move," Berg said.

They say they plan to open up their new location to more educational programs.

"It saves animals from being turned away in the desert and the mountains," Berg added. With more people learning how to care for animals, maybe Circle L won’t need to be the savior indefinitely.

"We may very well work ourselves out of a job and that would be a blessing," Berg said.

They are holding a Halloween fundraiser this Saturday. For more information, visit circlel.org.

