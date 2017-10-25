Phoenix PD: Missing mother and 3-year-old son found

Phoenix police say a missing 21-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son have been found safe Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, police said 21-year-old Taquila Wilson and her 3-year-old son were last seen in the area of 1500 W. Denton Lane on Oct. 13.

No details on their return have been released.

