Support the Cardinals with these pumpkin stencils

The Arizona Cardinals have stencils so your pumpkin can be Bird Gang-ready. (Source: Arizona Cardinals)

It's nearly time to start carving pumpkins and the Arizona Cardinals have made it easy to show your Red Birds spirit.

The franchise has offered outlines for fans to trace for Halloween pumpkins.

Four stencils were tweeted out. Three of them are different types of the Cardinals logo. The fourth is a football that says "Go Cards!"

You can find the stencils here.

We are less than a week away from Halloween.



Get your #AZCardinals pumpkin stencils here: https://t.co/WbleX1Kesv pic.twitter.com/uqnaWoYVj2 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 25, 2017

