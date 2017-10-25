Stretches of SR 51 closed this weekend for pavement work

State Route 51 will be undergoing a weekend of pavement work October 28-29, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT says drivers should plan around the construction and use alternate routes via the Interstate 17 and the Loop 101, due to closures throughout SR-51.

Northbound SR-51 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, between the I-10 “Mini-Stack” interchange to Loop 101 in north Phoenix while crews refresh the existing rubberized asphalt freeway pavement. The ramps connecting the Interstate 10 and Loop 202 to northbound SR-51 will also be closed, according to a news release from ADOT.

The pavement-improvement work on Saturday will begin along the north end of the northbound stretch of SR-51, allowing crews to reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work progresses.

Southbound SR-51 will be closed from 3 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday between Loop 101 in north Phoenix and the I-10 Mini-Stack south of McDowell Road. All Loop 101 and Black Mountain Boulevard ramps to southbound SR-51 will be closed.

The work on Sunday will begin along the south end of the southbound stretch of SR-51, allowing crews to reopen sections of the freeway in stages as the work progresses.

