'Donut Boy' on mission to thank law enforcement officers across country

A young Florida boy is traveling across the country to thank police and other law enforcement officers for their service.

And what better way to do that than with donuts?

Tyler Carach has become known as the "Donut Boy."

To celebrate his 10th birthday, he is traveling to 10 states in 10 days.

And on Tuesday, he made a stop here in Phoenix at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, where he handed out donuts, coffee and thank you cards

"It makes me feel good because I get to thank somebody that protects me and my family," Tyler told us.

Tyler says cops are his "best friends."

He says when he grows up he wants to "be a K9 officer and follow in the footsteps of all of my heroes." (Actually, we think he already is a hero!)

Tyler began his program “I DONUT need a reason to thank a cop” in August 2016, with a mission to thank every single police officer in America by giving them donuts.

To date, Tyler has handed out over 31,000 donuts.

Dunkin Donuts supports Tyler in his mission and helps keep his mission running.

During Tuesday's Phoenix visit, Tyler got a few surprises of his own.

Since he wants to be a K9 officer, MCSO's 14 K9 officers came out to meet him.

The crowd also sang an enthusiastic round of "Happy Birthday."

And Sheriff Paul Penzone presented him with an honorary badge.

All in all, it was a sweet day for everyone.

"So this is just amazing. We are so grateful to them, not only for the service they provide to their community but also for making Tyler feel extra special on this day," said Tyler's mom, Sheena.

By the way, the "cops and donuts" stereotype began more than 50 years ago, when officers on the night shift had very few choices for food.

